We know health is personal – it’s about more than just numbers and tests, it’s about your physical, mental and emotional well-being. It’s about you. Go Red for Women is championing better health and well-being for all women, helping them live their best lives through every age, stage, and season.



More than 44% of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. The good news: women have the best resource – each other. Women have the power to help each other. To support each other. To teach each other. To empower each other. And we're on a mission to make sure no woman has to go it alone.



The Go Red for Women event experience focuses on connection and engagement, fostering an atmosphere of interaction and networking at every turn. We will celebrate the power of women banding together and the joy of spending time with fellow champions of our mission. The event will include education and experiences that can help improve your health and well-being and that of the women you know and love.



We know that when women come together, we’re unstoppable. Join us as we Go Red for Women.

We Go Red for Each Other

Since 2004, Go Red for Women has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps of women’s greatest health threat, cardiovascular disease. For over two decades, Go Red for Women has been dedicated to saving and improving women’s lives by advancing equitable research and care, advocating for inclusive health policies, and educating and empowering women to improve and protect their health.



Go Red for Women is a woman’s trusted health partner, committed to walking alongside her to meet her unique health needs. As a woman grows and changes so does her risk for cardiovascular disease. We’re here for women at every age, stage, and season of their lives.

Meet our Go Red for Women Annual Class of Survivors

Meet the incredible group of heart disease and stroke survivors committed to sharing their stories to raise awareness of the No. 1 killer of women – cardiovascular disease. These women embody everything it means to “live fierce” and are sharing their powerful stories as national volunteers to help empower women everywhere to take control of their health.



We honor these fiercely fabulous women and thank them for supporting our mission: To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.



To meet this year’s Real Women and read their personal stories, visit goredforwomen.org/realwomen.

COVID-19 Protocols

The American Heart Association is creating mask-friendly environments at all our events. Please do not attend the event if you are not feeling well or have symptoms, irrespective of your vaccine status. If you have a condition that weakens your immune system or take certain medications, you may need to take extra precautions even if you are fully vaccinated, as instructed by your doctor. The AHA encourages you and everyone you love, care for, or care about to be vaccinated and boosted.



Professional Photography On Site

By attending the event, you consent to be filmed, photographed, broadcasted or otherwise recorded. You also give the American Heart Association, Inc. your consent to use your name, recording, photograph, likeness, voice, actions, silhouette, appearance, and any statements made by you, in any publicity, publications, promotional and marketing material, advertising, and any other print materials, webpages, electronic or other media or communication published or distributed by the American Heart Association, Inc., in perpetuity and without compensation or notice.